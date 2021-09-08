 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro charter school included in state's list of COVID-19 clusters
0 Comments
alert top story

Greensboro charter school included in state's list of COVID-19 clusters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A local charter school appeared Tuesday on the state's list of COVID-19 clusters, but its principal said none of the cases were traced back to the school. 

Triad Math and Science Academy had 10 children who tested positive for the respiratory disease, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Triad doctors give estimates on when they expect hospitalizations will go down.

However, Principal Paul Bryant said that none of the cases were found through contact tracing to be related and that they are included in the report simply because the children are pupils at the school. Triad Math and Science Academy has 1,300 students on two campuses. Seven students at the elementary school and three students at the secondary school tested positive.

"All of these numbers are students that are in their home," Bryant said. "We've had no one who contracted COVID from being at the school."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bryant said the school requires all students and staff to wear masks and that it limits outside visitors. Every classroom has a sanitation station and temperatures are checked as students and staff enter.

The school has installed touchless faucets in its bathrooms and the building is disinfected daily, Bryant said.

The school also went to considerable expense to install a Reme-Halo air duct system, which kills germs, he said.

Bryant said 97% of the teachers and staff are vaccinated and that 60% of high school students have self-reported as being vaccinated against the highly contagious disease.

"We do what we can," Bryant said. "We're not perfect, but we do a lot to keep these students safe."  

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News