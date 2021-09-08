Greensboro charter school included in state's list of COVID-19 clusters

GREENSBORO — A local charter school appeared Tuesday on the state's list of COVID-19 clusters, but its principal said none of the cases were traced back to the school.

Triad Math and Science Academy had 10 children who tested positive for the respiratory disease, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

However, Principal Paul Bryant said that none of the cases were found through contact tracing to be related and that they are included in the report simply because the children are pupils at the school. Triad Math and Science Academy has 1,300 students on two campuses. Seven students at the elementary school and three students at the secondary school tested positive.

"All of these numbers are students that are in their home," Bryant said. "We've had no one who contracted COVID from being at the school."

Bryant said the school requires all students and staff to wear masks and that it limits outside visitors. Every classroom has a sanitation station and temperatures are checked as students and staff enter.

The school has installed touchless faucets in its bathrooms and the building is disinfected daily, Bryant said.