Greensboro Children's Museum plans to reopen Memorial Day weekend

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Children's Museum announced this week that it will reopen to the public on May 29.

Anyone 3 years old or older will be required to wear masks, according to a news release from the museum, which is on Church Street in downtown.

The announcement follows a vote by the museum's board of directors.

“We cannot wait to get back to normal, but we want to do this the right way, the first time," Rosemary Kenerly, the museum's board chairwoman, said in the release. "We want families to be comfortable playing on our giant outdoor climbers and inside our Museum walls."

She said they expect to add birthday parties, summer camps and possibly field trips later in the summer.

The Greensboro Children's Museum stayed closed for most of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the news release.

This year it has been offering digital and at-home learning experiences, but remained closed to visitors.

In the news release, CEO Marian King said the museum has been watching the pandemic to see when it might be safe to reopen.