Greensboro Coliseum Complex to host graduations for early/middle colleges, high schools
Greensboro Coliseum Complex to host graduations for early/middle colleges, high schools

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools has announced this year's graduation ceremonies for early/middle colleges and high schools will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Ceremonies for graduates attending Gateway, Haynes Inman and Greene Education Centers will be held on their campuses.

Over nine days, more than 5,700 graduates from 28 schools will receive diplomas.

Graduates and their guests will be required to wear a facial covering.

Each graduate will be allotted five tickets and their guests must remain seated together.

Here's the schedule: 

Wednesday, May 26

Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse

8:30 a.m. Early College at Guilford

11:30 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College

2:30 p.m. The Middle College at UNCG

5:30 p.m. The Middle College at Bennett

Thursday, May 27

Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse

8:30 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro

11:30 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown

2:30 p.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point

5:30 p.m. Kearns Academy

Friday, May 28

Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse

8:30 a.m. The Academy at Smith

11:30 a.m. STEM Early College at N.C. A&T

2:30 p.m. The Middle College at N.C. A&T

Wednesday, June 2

Site: Gateway Education Center Auditorium

3:30 p.m. Gateway Education Center

Site: Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room

5:30 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center

Site: Greene Education Center Campus

7 p.m. Greene Education Center

Friday, June 4

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

3 p.m. Weaver Academy

7 p.m. Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

Saturday, June 5

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

8:30 a.m. Ragsdale High

12:30 p.m. Smith High

4:30 p.m. Northeast High

8 p.m. Southwest High

Sunday, June 6

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

Noon Dudley High

4 p.m. Southern High

8 p.m. Andrews High

Monday, June 7

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

8:30 a.m. Western High

12:30 p.m. Northern High

4:30 p.m. High Point Central High

8 p.m. Northwest High

Tuesday, June 8

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

8:30 a.m. Page High

12:30 p.m. Eastern High

4:30 p.m. Grimsley High

8 p.m. Southeast High

