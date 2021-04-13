Greensboro Coliseum Complex to host graduations for early/middle colleges, high schools

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools has announced this year's graduation ceremonies for early/middle colleges and high schools will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
Ceremonies for graduates attending Gateway, Haynes Inman and Greene Education Centers will be held on their campuses.
Over nine days, more than 5,700 graduates from 28 schools will receive diplomas.
Graduates and their guests will be required to wear a facial covering.
Each graduate will be allotted five tickets and their guests must remain seated together.
Here's the schedule:
Wednesday, May 26
Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse
8:30 a.m. Early College at Guilford
11:30 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College
2:30 p.m. The Middle College at UNCG
5:30 p.m. The Middle College at Bennett
Thursday, May 27
Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse
8:30 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro
11:30 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown
2:30 p.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point
5:30 p.m. Kearns Academy
Friday, May 28
Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse
8:30 a.m. The Academy at Smith
11:30 a.m. STEM Early College at N.C. A&T
2:30 p.m. The Middle College at N.C. A&T
Wednesday, June 2
Site: Gateway Education Center Auditorium
3:30 p.m. Gateway Education Center
Site: Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room
5:30 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center
Site: Greene Education Center Campus
7 p.m. Greene Education Center
Friday, June 4
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
3 p.m. Weaver Academy
7 p.m. Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
Saturday, June 5
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
8:30 a.m. Ragsdale High
12:30 p.m. Smith High
4:30 p.m. Northeast High
8 p.m. Southwest High
Sunday, June 6
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
Noon Dudley High
4 p.m. Southern High
8 p.m. Andrews High
Monday, June 7
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
8:30 a.m. Western High
12:30 p.m. Northern High
4:30 p.m. High Point Central High
8 p.m. Northwest High