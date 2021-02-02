Greensboro College extends its president's contract until 2026

GREENSBORO — Greensboro College's long-serving president will serve the school a little bit longer.

The college announced Tuesday that its Board of Trustees has extended President Lawrence Czarda's contract by another two years through 2026. Czarda has led the Greensboro College since 2010.

The college said in a news release that it's "in good standing with its accrediting bodies, vendors, banks and the (U.S.) Department of Education and is focused on the future" thanks to Czarda's leadership. The college accomplished the goals set out in its five-year plan that ended in 2020 and collected $21 million — $6 million above its original goal — during a fundraising campaign that ended in June.

Also during Czarda's tenure, the college has improved campus facilities, slashed tuition, revamped its financial aid model and brought in a $1.9 million federal grant for programs to help more students graduate.

All told, the college said in a statement, these initiatives have "positioned the college, post-COVID-19, to increase enrollment and achieve a sustainable financial stability."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The private college, affiliated with the United Methodist Church, has about 1,000 students.