Greensboro College extends its president's contract until 2026

GREENSBORO — Greensboro College's long-serving president will serve the school a little bit longer.
The college announced Tuesday that its Board of Trustees has extended President Lawrence Czarda's contract by another two years through 2026. Czarda has led the Greensboro College since 2010.
The college said in a news release that it's "in good standing with its accrediting bodies, vendors, banks and the (U.S.) Department of Education and is focused on the future" thanks to Czarda's leadership. The college accomplished the goals set out in its five-year plan that ended in 2020 and collected $21 million — $6 million above its original goal — during a fundraising campaign that ended in June.
Also during Czarda's tenure, the college has improved campus facilities, slashed tuition, revamped its financial aid model and brought in a $1.9 million federal grant for programs to help more students graduate.
All told, the college said in a statement, these initiatives have "positioned the college, post-COVID-19, to increase enrollment and achieve a sustainable financial stability."
The private college, affiliated with the United Methodist Church, has about 1,000 students.
The extension is the third for Czarda, who spent 27 years as a senior administrator at George Mason University in Virginia before coming to Greensboro College a decade ago. The college's board extended Czarda's contract in 2014 and 2018.
Greensboro College also announced Tuesday the appointments of a new senior administrator and the deans of its five academic schools.
Daniel Malotky will be the college's vice president for academic affairs starting Aug. 1. He has held that job on an interim basis since Paul Leslie, the college's former chief academic officer, retired this summer. Malotky has worked at Greensboro College since 2003 as a professor of religion and philosophy and is the former dean of the School of Humanities.
Faculty in December elected faculty members to serve as deans for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year that starts in August.
The deans, their current academic departments and their schools are: Jo Hall, theatre, School of the Arts; Bill MacReynolds, business, School of Business; Michelle Plaisance, English, School of Humanities; Stuart Davidson, mathematics, School of Sciences and Mathematics; and Natasha Veale, special education, School of Social Sciences and Education.
Jessica Sharpe, the current dean of the School of Sciences and Mathematics, will become dean of the faculty Aug. 1.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.