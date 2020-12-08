Greensboro College gets $500,000 gift for new scholarships and campus improvements

GREENSBORO — Greensboro College says it will use a new $500,000 donation from one of its graduates to create a new scholarship fund and improve its campus.

The gift, announced Tuesday, is from Mark Lewis Pollard and Carol Pollard of Princeton, N.J.

Greensboro College said in a news release that the bulk of the donation will establish an endowed scholarship for students of color majoring in business or accounting. This full-tuition scholarship will go to a sophomore, junior or senior recommended by the college's business school faculty.

The college said the Pollards' decision to create a scholarship fund for students of color came from recent campus discussions on diversity and related topics. Among the 11 items recommended by students and alumni was that Greensboro College should establish more scholarships for Black students, who comprise about a third of undergraduate enrollment.

The rest of the Pollards' donation will go toward two campus improvement projects: a new ramp that will enhance wheelchair access to the college's Main Building and a new scoreboard for the athletic field.