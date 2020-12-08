Greensboro College gets $500,000 gift for new scholarships and campus improvements

GREENSBORO — Greensboro College says it will use a new $500,000 donation from one of its graduates to create a new scholarship fund and improve its campus.
The gift, announced Tuesday, is from Mark Lewis Pollard and Carol Pollard of Princeton, N.J.
Greensboro College said in a news release that the bulk of the donation will establish an endowed scholarship for students of color majoring in business or accounting. This full-tuition scholarship will go to a sophomore, junior or senior recommended by the college's business school faculty.
The college said the Pollards' decision to create a scholarship fund for students of color came from recent campus discussions on diversity and related topics. Among the 11 items recommended by students and alumni was that Greensboro College should establish more scholarships for Black students, who comprise about a third of undergraduate enrollment.
The rest of the Pollards' donation will go toward two campus improvement projects: a new ramp that will enhance wheelchair access to the college's Main Building and a new scoreboard for the athletic field.
The college said it will replace a narrow ramp with a wider V-shaped one on the back side of the Main Building, eliminate an interior door and add electronic door openers. The changes should make it easier for people with mobility issues to come inside the historic building, which houses a theater and the college's main administrative offices.
Mark Pollard has used a wheelchair since he was paralyzed in a car crash nearly 40 years ago.
Greensboro College said it also plans to install a new scoreboard with LED lights at Pride Field early next year. The 30-year-old scoreboard it will replace was given to the college by the Pollards.
The college said that other planned improvements, including field lights, will allow the football team to play its home games on campus. The team has played in past years at Grimsley High School's Jamieson Stadium before canceling its fall season this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mark Pollard graduated from Greensboro College in 1966 with a degree in psychology and a minor in business. He later earned an MBA at American University in Washington, D.C., and has worked with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management since 1970.
A former Greensboro College trustee, Pollard is currently a managing director and senior relationship manager of The Pollard Group, a wealth management firm located in Princeton, N.J., that's affiliated with Merrill Lynch.
