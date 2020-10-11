Greensboro couple makes second — and larger — gift to UNC-Chapel Hill's business school

UNC-CH has long planned to increase undergraduate enrollment in its business school by 50%. The three-building UNC Kenan-Flagler complex next to the Dean Smith Center is relatively new — its main academic building opened in 1997 — but the university said demand for a business education now exceeds available space.

UNC-CH said its business school currently enrolls about 1,000 undergraduates and nearly 2,100 more students in MBA and other graduate programs.

This summer, North Carolina lawmakers approved a measure that will provide $75 million toward a business school expansion if the university can raise $75 million in private funding by June 30, 2022.

With the donations announced Sunday, UNC-CH has collected $58 million toward its goal.

The planned five-story building will have 140,000 square feet and 16 classrooms, which will double the amount of available teaching space for the business school. The project also includes a dining area, event and study space and a two-level parking structure underneath the building.

Construction will take at least two years, and renovation of the McColl Building, the business school's main facility, will follow.