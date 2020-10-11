Greensboro couple makes second — and larger — gift to UNC-Chapel Hill's business school

UNC-Chapel Hill has taken a big step toward a major expansion of its business school.
The university said Sunday that it has received two new multimillion-dollar donations to UNC Kenan-Flagler.
One is from Steve and Jackie Bell of Greensboro, who have promised the business school another $14 million after donating $11 million in May. The second is from an anonymous donor, who matched the Bells' combined gift.
Both donations were announced during Sunday's installation ceremony for Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz. The two $25 million donations are the largest gifts made by individual donors to the UNC-CH business school.
“This is truly a transformational moment for UNC Kenan-Flagler, for Carolina and for our state," Doug Shackelford, dean of UNC Kenan-Flagler, said in a statement issued by the university. "It’s also a transformational moment for young people we don’t even know yet — some of whom haven’t even been born — because when they get to Chapel Hill, there will be places for them at UNC Kenan-Flagler."
UNC-CH has long planned to increase undergraduate enrollment in its business school by 50%. The three-building UNC Kenan-Flagler complex next to the Dean Smith Center is relatively new — its main academic building opened in 1997 — but the university said demand for a business education now exceeds available space.
UNC-CH said its business school currently enrolls about 1,000 undergraduates and nearly 2,100 more students in MBA and other graduate programs.
This summer, North Carolina lawmakers approved a measure that will provide $75 million toward a business school expansion if the university can raise $75 million in private funding by June 30, 2022.
With the donations announced Sunday, UNC-CH has collected $58 million toward its goal.
The planned five-story building will have 140,000 square feet and 16 classrooms, which will double the amount of available teaching space for the business school. The project also includes a dining area, event and study space and a two-level parking structure underneath the building.
Construction will take at least two years, and renovation of the McColl Building, the business school's main facility, will follow.
The new facility will be named for Steve Bell, a 1967 graduate of UNC-CH who founded Bell Partners, a Greensboro apartment investment and management company. Bell is chairman of the company, which manages nearly 60,000 apartment units in 14 states. Jackie Bell is a former trustee at Greensboro Day School.
“Earlier this year, I decided to think big and make a significant financial commitment to help double the size of the undergraduate business program so more students study business at Carolina,” Bell said in a statement. “After further examination about how I want to share my success and time, I concluded there is nothing I could do that would benefit our state more than supporting UNC Kenan-Flagler.”
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.
