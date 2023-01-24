Greensboro Day School to build pre-school and student center. Projects are part of $27M campaign, the largest in school history.

Greensboro Day School looks to raise $25 million to construct a new preschool building and a new student center on its campus.

Head of School Tracie Catlett announced the new comprehensive campaign last week. The private school is also seeking to raise $2 million for the school’s endowment. That brings the goal for the campaign to $27 million, the largest in the school’s history.

The school is on Lawndale Drive.

Greensboro Day’s pre-school enrollment has grown by nearly 80 percent over the last three years.

“We currently have wait pools in our two-year-old and three-year-old programs, and we are near capacity in Junior Kindergarten,” said Preschool Director Laura Shue, as quoted in the announcement. “I am thrilled that our preschool program can look forward to a new home in a modern space designed specifically for preschoolers by our expert preschool teachers.”

The school expects crews to start building the preschool center this summer. It projects the facility will open in fall 2024.

The Center for Student Life, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation is meant as a new hub for the school campus. It will include spaces for student wellness and for programs such as entrepreneurship, design and the arts, and engineering. Plans also call for an industrial makerspace in the center that can be used for textile design, woodworking, soldering, 3D printing and welding.

Steve and Jackie Bell have already contributed $5 million to the Center for Student Life, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation and the school has secured a separate gift for the naming of the pre-school center.