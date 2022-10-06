Greensboro elementary could be named for barrier-breaking prima ballerina

GREENSBORO — A new elementary school in East Greensboro could be named for the barrier-breaking ballerina Misty Copeland.

Guilford County Schools' facility naming committee is recommending using her name for the new visual and performing arts school set to be built on the site of the former Peeler Elementary.

District leaders held a groundbreaking in August for the school. It is meant to replace Peeler and Hampton elementary schools, which were damaged by a 2018 tornado.

The facilities naming committee endorsed the top pick of a working group of community stakeholders from the Hampton and Peeler communities, according to information posted by the district as part of the agenda for Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting. Their second choice was dancer Alvin Ailey.

Copeland is a native of Kansas City, Missouri, who has also lived in California and New York. In 2015, she was the first Black woman to be named as a principal dancer for the top-tier American Ballet Theatre company. She continues to hold that job and is also the author of a memoir and several children's books.

In 2014, Copeland visited Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet in Greensboro to teach master classes, speak to students and sign her latest book as part of the dance studio's anniversary.

The nomination will need to be posted for 30 days to allow the public time to comment on it. District administrators expect that public comment period will run through Nov. 10, after which, the school board would then be able to vote on the name.