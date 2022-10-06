 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

Greensboro elementary could be named for barrier-breaking prima ballerina

  • 0

32 premier ballerinas from 22 dance companies in 14 countries perform Le Cygne (The Swan) variation sequentially with music by Camille Saint-Saëns, performed by cellist Wade Davis, in support of Swans for Relief.

GREENSBORO — A new elementary school in East Greensboro could be named for the barrier-breaking ballerina Misty Copeland. 

misty copeland 22jr sends .JPG (copy)

Ballerina Misty Copeland gives a master class at Royal Expressions School of Dance in Greensboro in 2014. 

Guilford County Schools' facility naming committee is recommending using her name for the new visual and performing arts school set to be built on the site of the former Peeler Elementary. 

District leaders held a groundbreaking in August for the school. It is meant to replace Peeler and Hampton elementary schools, which were damaged by a 2018 tornado. 

The facilities naming committee endorsed the top pick of a working group of community stakeholders from the Hampton and Peeler communities, according to information posted by the district as part of the agenda for Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting. Their second choice was dancer Alvin Ailey. 

People are also reading…

Copeland is a native of Kansas City, Missouri, who has also lived in California and New York. In 2015, she was the first Black woman to be named as a principal dancer for the top-tier American Ballet Theatre company. She continues to hold that job and is also the author of a memoir and several children's books. 

In 2014, Copeland visited Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet in Greensboro to teach master classes, speak to students and sign her latest book as part of the dance studio's anniversary.

The nomination will need to be posted for 30 days to allow the public time to comment on it. District administrators expect that public comment period will run through Nov. 10, after which, the school board would then be able to vote on the name. 

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Want to go?

What: Guilford County Board of Education meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro

Want to comment?: Register to speak at the meeting by emailing boardclerk@gcsnc.com the day before the meeting starting at 8 a.m. until noon the day of the meeting. Written comments can also be sent up till noon the day of the meeting at the same email address. Include "PUBLIC COMMENTS" and date of the meeting in the subject line. Comments received by email will be posted with the meeting agenda.

How to watch: Meetings are broadcast live on GCSTV with replays aired the next day at 1 and 7 p.m. and at 1 p.m. the Saturday after the meeting.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

WATCH NOW: Designs unveiled for new school in East Greensboro on site hit by tornado

WATCH NOW: Designs unveiled for new school in East Greensboro on site hit by tornado

Last month, the Guilford County Board of Education took a first look at early drafts of conceptual designs for the new visual and performing arts magnet school. The district tentatively expects to complete it in April 2024 and open it for students that fall. It's planned as a replacement for two of the three elementary school buildings shuttered after a tornado hit East Greensboro in 2018.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Recovery efforts continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert