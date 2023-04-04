GREENSBORO — The city could place cameras in school zones to catch speeders under a bill being considered by the General Assembly.
House Bill 468 authorizes the city to establish a pilot program to test the idea.
The House transportation committee is scheduled to discuss the bill on Wednesday morning.
The proposed measure calls for signs alerting drivers to the cameras.
If caught, the car's owner would receive a ticket in the mail and be liable for the $250 cost. That's unless they give a sworn affidavit naming someone else as the driver at the time of the infraction or certifying that they had reported the vehicle lost or stolen.
