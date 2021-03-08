Greensboro Police deny canceling Archer Elementary School protest

GREENSBORO — A planned protest over changes at Archer Elementary didn't go off as planned Monday night, and an organizer said she was told it was because Greensboro police wouldn't allow it.
Archer Elementary teacher Laurie Burrow told the News & Record that the outdoor protest was canceled because the police department was concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19.
However, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn on Monday evening denied that the department ordered its cancellation.
Burrow had contacted the News & Record earlier in the week about the event she was helping organize to protest changes at the school.
Guilford County Schools leaders plan to renovate the school and then change it from a neighborhood school into a Montessori magnet school. Families from across a much wider area of the county could apply to a lottery to attend the program.
It would be the direct successor to the Erwin Montessori program currently housed at Alamance Elementary School.
Burrow said she and others in the Archer school community are frustrated, among other things, at the idea of the school getting much needed and hoped-for renovations, only for the building to be transitioned away from directly serving the neighborhood and its families.
At the school board's retreat last Saturday, district leaders discussed sending out letters to parents to offer them choices to attend other nearby schools next year.
School district Chief of Staff Nora Carr said that made sense because parents may want to avoid the possibility of their students having to move schools because of construction in future years. She said the district now believes construction would start during the 2022-23 school year at the earliest, and not in 2020-21.
When the News & Record arrived at Archer on Monday evening to cover the protest, Burrow was standing in the parking lot with her friend Trisha Graton and Graton's son.
She said they were there to let people know that the protest was canceled.
"We did contact the city and let them know that we were going to do this and there was no one telling us that we couldn't," Burrow said. "And then we were told today by the police department that if we (held the protest) they would have to shut us down because ... they would not allow something like this to occur because of the spread of COVID-19."
But Glenn denied that the department told protestors they could not have the protest. Police were aware of the plans for a protest and were monitoring it, he said, but did nothing to stop it.
"They were free to have the rally," he said.
The News & Record reached Burrow just before 8:30 p.m. Monday to get her reaction to what Glenn said.
Burrow said she learned of the cancellation from the school's principal Sophia Roberts.
She said that Roberts, while on speaker phone with the school's PTA president, spoke with an "Officer Winbush," who told the PTA president that the gathering could not be approved due to COVID.
Burrows said the PTA president told her the "Officer Winbush" name, but that she wasn't sure of the spelling. According to Greensboro's police department webpage, Sgt. A. Wimbish supervises school resource officers and handles administrative functions for the squad.
"It keeps getting more and more strange," she said of the situation.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.