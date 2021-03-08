Greensboro Police deny canceling Archer Elementary School protest

At the school board's retreat last Saturday, district leaders discussed sending out letters to parents to offer them choices to attend other nearby schools next year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

School district Chief of Staff Nora Carr said that made sense because parents may want to avoid the possibility of their students having to move schools because of construction in future years. She said the district now believes construction would start during the 2022-23 school year at the earliest, and not in 2020-21.

When the News & Record arrived at Archer on Monday evening to cover the protest, Burrow was standing in the parking lot with her friend Trisha Graton and Graton's son.

She said they were there to let people know that the protest was canceled.

"We did contact the city and let them know that we were going to do this and there was no one telling us that we couldn't," Burrow said. "And then we were told today by the police department that if we (held the protest) they would have to shut us down because ... they would not allow something like this to occur because of the spread of COVID-19."

But Glenn denied that the department told protestors they could not have the protest. Police were aware of the plans for a protest and were monitoring it, he said, but did nothing to stop it.