Greensboro program for suspended students would get boost in budget on governor's desk

GREENSBORO — A longstanding Greensboro program that provides supervision and mentoring to suspended students would get $250,000 in the annual state budget recently passed by state lawmakers if the budget is enacted.

Gov. Roy Cooper has yet to announce whether he plans to sign the budget into law, veto it, or let it become law without his signature.

Hardister said in an email that although the full amount didn't make it into the budget, the $250,000 will go a long way toward supporting the operation of the program.

The program is associated with New Light Missionary Baptist Church, but is not a religious program, according to its director, retired educator Yvonne Hunt Perry. The program is an option for students in grades K-12 serving short-term suspensions of up to 10 days. Guilford County Schools provides $140,000 annually to the program, according to Hunt Perry.

In a typical day, they provide breakfast, and then supervise and help students while they do their schoolwork in the morning, she said. After lunch, students have recreational time in the church’s gym, followed by a mentoring program that often includes guest motivational speakers.