GREENSBORO — Wanted: middle school girls who would enjoy activities like building catapults, cracking codes or talking to a crime-scene investigator.

Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for its 2023-24 science and engineering program for girls in Grades 6-8 who live in Guilford County.

The program is just about to start its second year, and is set to meet twice a month, October through August. Applications are due on Sept. 30. Cost is $60, with financial aid available.

Traci Poole, the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics Coordinator, for Greensboro Parks & Recreation, said she just couldn’t stop grinning watching last year’s girls launching the rockets they’d made as a final project at a celebration with their parents.

“My cheeks hurt for an hour after I was done,” she said.

Athletes often perform amid cheers, she said, but there aren’t as many opportunities like this for students to hear their parents and others literally cheering them on for being smart and pulling together a cool project.

Last year, Poole said, they started the year with 15 girls and ended with 10, with some dropping out due to scheduling conflicts. Some of the original girls, she said, are planning to help out as mentors to the W.I.S.E. participants this year.

Applicants will need to answer a series of questions and get a recommendation form filled out by a teacher. There are up to 25 slots this time around.

According to the city participants in this year’s Women in Science and Engineering program will, “build, create, and compete as they work together and independently to formulate ideas, record results, analyze outcomes, and present findings.”

Poole said the program will also include opportunities for the girls to talk with women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

Based on feedback from the girls from last year, Poole said they are looking to feature more women who have math-related careers among their guest speakers. Poole said she is also looking to up the ante on some of the challenges they have for the girls, based on how things went the first semester.

Poole explained that each month, one of the meetings is in person and one is virtual, and during the virtual days they often do more in-depth assignments. One of those she said, was having the girls do a code-breaking activity. It was supposed to take them an hour, but they unraveled it in 25 minutes, she said.

The idea that became W.I.S.E. came from her predecessor, Shelli Scott, Poole said.

With help from a grant from the American Association of University Women, Poole said, the Parks and Recreation department is working to help girls who go into their middle school years interested in science keep fostering and pursuing that interest, given that studies suggest middle school is a time some girls set those interests aside.

“The whole purpose being, you don’t need to stop doing science just because you are about to hit high school,” she said.