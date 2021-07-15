Greensboro teen wins $125,000 for college in North Carolina's Summer Cash 4 College drawing

RALEIGH — A Greensboro teenager has won $125,000 for college as part of the state's Summer Cash 4 College drawings, state officials announced Thursday.

Sixteen-year-old Jessica Klima is the winner in the state's second round of the drawing — created to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccination, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release.

Klima said she was inspired to get vaccinated after learning her parents received their vaccinations against COVID-19.

"I plan to go to college and become a physical therapist, so I can help people the way I’ve seen them help others," Klima said in the release.

“When they called from state and told to my parents, then my whole family was happy, started jumping, screaming, and a couple days later they still can’t believe it,” Klima said Thursday at the official announcement, which was videotaped and posted online.

Natalie Everett of Pineville also received a $1 million prize when her name was drawn in the state’s second Your Shot at A Million Summer Cash drawing. That drawing also only includes people who have been vaccinated against the highly contagious coronavirus.

