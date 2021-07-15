Greensboro teen wins $125,000 for college in North Carolina's Summer Cash 4 College drawing

RALEIGH — A Greensboro teenager has won $125,000 for college as part of the state's Summer Cash 4 College drawings, state officials announced Thursday.
Sixteen-year-old Jessica Klima is the winner in the state's second round of the drawing — created to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccination, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release.
Klima said she was inspired to get vaccinated after learning her parents received their vaccinations against COVID-19.
"I plan to go to college and become a physical therapist, so I can help people the way I’ve seen them help others," Klima said in the release.
“When they called from state and told to my parents, then my whole family was happy, started jumping, screaming, and a couple days later they still can’t believe it,” Klima said Thursday at the official announcement, which was videotaped and posted online.
Natalie Everett of Pineville also received a $1 million prize when her name was drawn in the state’s second Your Shot at A Million Summer Cash drawing. That drawing also only includes people who have been vaccinated against the highly contagious coronavirus.
"These life-saving vaccines are our path out of the pandemic and we are making progress one shot at a time," Gov. Roy Cooper said in the release. "Not only will you be protecting yourself, your family and friends, but you’ll get the extra bonus of a double chance at winning a million dollars."
"A big thank you to our winners for getting their shot against COVID-19 to protect themselves and others," NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said in the release. "North Carolina is seeing cases, hospitalizations and deaths increasing. Don’t wait to vaccinate."
Everett said she was moved to get vaccinated after spending time researching the vaccine.
"I had COVID-19 and after doing a lot of research, I believe getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent me from getting the virus again," Everett said in the release.
The first two winners of the North Carolina lottery were announced on June 28. Winston-Salem resident and teacher Shelly Wyramon received a $1 million prize in the state’s first Your Shot at A Million Summer Cash drawing and 14-year-old Vania Bazan Martinez, a high school freshman in Wilmington, won the Cash 4 College prize.
North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win $1 million in cash. In addition, four North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 will win $125,000 in a 529 account for post-secondary education. Some restrictions apply. Those vaccinated on or after June 10 are entered twice for each drawing, increasing the chance of winning for the newly vaccinated.
Future drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays through Aug. 4. New entries close at midnight on the Sunday before the Wednesday drawing. Winners are verified and then announced.