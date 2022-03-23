Greensboro's new city manager has vision for the future — and it includes these students

GREENSBORO — They have dreams. He has dreams.

But while the students of the Greensboro College Middle College are imagining leaving the area for life elsewhere, new City Manager Taiwo Jaieyeoba wants to create a place so wonderful they will want to stay or come back.

Jaieyeoba spoke with high school students Wednesday and took their questions on everything from job opportunities and Black-owned businesses to crime and homelessness during an event at Greensboro College. The Greensboro College Middle College is a high school located on Greensboro College’s campus, where juniors and seniors can take a mix of high school classes and college courses.

Principal LaToya Caesar-Crawford came up with the idea for the event after attending one of Jaieyoba’s community listening sessions and realizing that student voices were missing from the conversation. She said she was familiar with Jaieyeoba as the former head of planning in Charlotte.

In the last 20 years, Caesar-Crawford said she’s seen that city — North Carolina’s largest — focus more on equity, job opportunities and innovation.

“When I see the city of Greensboro, I see the same opportunities and the same magic that could happen here, and I want our kids to be part of that conversation,” she said.

Early in the program, Caesar-Crawford asked students if they planned to live in Greensboro after college. No one raised their hands.

“So it’s time to ask the hard questions, right?” she said.

Some students shared questions they had prepared ahead of time — all of them respectful, but many challenging. One student asked about a comparison of spending and investments — or lack thereof — in eastern Greensboro versus the western part of the city. Another asked about attracting science, technology, engineering and math businesses.

Yet another student asked Jaieyeoba his vision of Greensboro’s future.

Jaieyeoba said that in five to ten years, he pictures a street-car system in the center of Greensboro, connecting the east to the west. He also sees a reshaped skyline and improved roads connecting downtown with the interstate. More young people will be sharing their ideas and running for elected office. And he envisions Greensboro continuing to attract new businesses and residents while remaining affordable and drivable.

Students on Wednesday shared positive impressions of Jaieyeoba’s presentation and answers. Mostly, they said, they want to leave so they can experience something new.

Timothy Benton, a junior, said that he’s actually considering living in Greensboro after college more now, based on what the city manager had to say.

Amya Simon, a junior, said there are lots of good things about Greensboro, but she is also unhappy with the violence here and the ways it has touched her life. She said she’d like to try a similar city, like maybe Winston-Salem, Charlotte or somewhere in Virginia. It’s not that she doesn’t realize there can be violence in other cities, but she thinks that the experience would at least give her something to compare with time spent here.

Caesar-Crawford said she’d love for her students to consider making lives in Greensboro and taking part in efforts to make the city a better, more equitable place.

“I think that would be awesome, but certainly, again, even if they don’t, I just want them to know they can use their voice anywhere,” she said. “They can lift their voice up in any city.”

