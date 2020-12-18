Greenville native to be next chancellor of East Carolina University

"With his mix of local assets, industry knowledge and personal attributes," Mitchelson said, "I know that history will see this appointment as a key moment for Pirate Nation."

A graduate of J.H. Rose High School in Greenville, Rogers earned his bachelor's degree in communications from Wake Forest University, then got a master's from UNC-Chapel Hill and a doctoral degree in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania. He was at ECU from 2007 to 2013, first as a policy analyst and then as chief of staff for five years to then-chancellor Steve Ballard.

Rogers left the university for at ACE, which provides research, policy and advocacy for more than 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities.

But his heart remained in eastern North Carolina.

"I'm excited and humbled by the opportunity before me," Rogers said in a video produced by the university. "I understand the importance of this university to the state and to the region. And that's because eastern North Carolina is my home. Greenville is my home. And I'm proud to call East Carolina University my home."