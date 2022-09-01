Group plans Latinx Education Summit in Guilford County

GREENSBORO — A North Carolina nonprofit is planning a conference in Guilford County on Sept. 14 and 15 about the education of students of Latin American heritage in the state.

The group, LatinxEd, will hold its 2022 Latinx Education Summit at The Conference Center at Guilford Technical Community College. It is located in Colfax, just northwest of Greensboro.

Panel discussions will include topics like college access and success, teacher diversity, mental health, language access, and immigration. Spanish language translation will be available.

Former Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras is set to give the keynote address titled, “Reflections on Leading for Equity.” Contreras is the CEO of the Innovation Project, a nonprofit working group of North Carolina school district superintendents and their teams.

“The Latinx community is the fastest growing demographic group in North Carolina,” said Elaine Townsend Utin, co-founder and executive director of LatinxEd, in a news release. “As our population continues to grow across the state, we must build culturally sustaining education systems that truly recognize, honor, and serve the diverse needs of our families. This is what fuels our Latinx Education Summit.”

LatinxEd was founded in 2018 and is based in Chapel Hill. Its mission is, “to invest in Latinx leadership and expand educational equity and opportunity in North Carolina.”

For more information about the conference, visit www. latinxed.org/summit.