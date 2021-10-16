Group strives to get more girls interested in the tech field at High Point event

HIGH POINT — Anjali Gudena just wanted to learn “how everything works.”
On Saturday at the High Point Public Library, she found a good starting point for working toward that goal.
Gudena and her sister Sanjna, who are in sixth and eighth grades respectively at Summerfield Charter Academy, were attending the AAUW Triad Tech Savvy conference.
The event offered up coding classes for those in fifth through eighth grades, as well as robotics demonstrations and tutorials on the "Internet of Things".
About 30 students were in attendance.
“I’d like to be somewhere in the engineering field,” Sanjna said. “And I feel this would be a good opportunity to see what that would be like and learn new things.”
Sponsored by the Greensboro branch of the American Association of University Women, the annual conference was started about a decade ago with the goal of promoting STEM careers among girls, but canceled last year due to pandemic restrictions.
Laura Tew, president of AAUW Greensboro Branch, said this year’s event represents a “reboot.”
“Tech Savvy has typically run at the UNCG campus,” she said. “But, we’re rebooting at a smaller size this year, and we are including boys (a handful attended Saturday).
"A lot of parents, over the years, have asked, ‘How can we get this for our sons?’ Tew said "Our mission for AAUW is advocacy for women and girls, and I don’t think this will stray us from our mission. All of our instructors are young women who have been through our programs and write their own lesson plans.”
The coding workshops on Saturday were led by local high school students Roma Desai and Grace Fei.
Desai, who recently was one of 30 students nationally to win an AspireIT Impact Award from the National Center for Women and Information Technology, started the day with a class on the programming language Python. Eight students were in the class, and she asked if anyone had programming experience. Most raised their hands.
“Basically, what we’re trying to do is get students excited about IT,” Desai, a junior at the Early College at Guilford, said. “You need to be encouraged from a young age, especially women, who are underrepresented in IT fields. That’s when you start selecting what you like and what you don’t. And IT is relevant.
"We’re on the web all the time," Desai said. "We use so many IT applications. And it can be incorporated into many other disciplines. If you do data analysis, you’ll be able to analyze data in the economics field. It gives you a lot of autonomy.”
In the library’s atrium, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts freshman Trinity Williamson, and Page High School sophomore Anika Dupreez were piecing together sensors, cables, miniature displays, buzzers and various other little components to show how the "Internet of Things," or internet-connected devices worked.
“This is a way to experiment with new materials,” Williamson said. “And it’s fun to see what you can do.”
“A lot of this is used in everyday life,” Dupreez said. “And this is a chance to see how you can build it, and how you can implement it in the real world.”
Outside, the Girls on Fire and Back to the Drawing Board robotics teams were showing off their machines.
Kelly Irvin said she believes her daughter Amelia was “empowered” by taking part in Girls on Fire.
“She’s now a dual degree engineering student at Meredith College and N.C. State,” Irvin said. “You have engineers here on the team working hands-on with the girls. That helped my daughter, gave her a little more confidence when she started taking computer classes in high school. That made a huge impact.”
Tew said among the goals of the conference is to provide role models, especially for girls.
“We will not have women in science and technology careers, if we don’t have girls developing those interests and skills,” she said. “We want those fifth and sixth graders to know coding, know robots, know electronic circuitry, so perhaps they will take physics in high school, and see themselves as scientists and engineers, and hope that they will mature as leaders and instructors.”
