Group strives to get more girls interested in the tech field at High Point event

"A lot of parents, over the years, have asked, ‘How can we get this for our sons?’ Tew said "Our mission for AAUW is advocacy for women and girls, and I don’t think this will stray us from our mission. All of our instructors are young women who have been through our programs and write their own lesson plans.”

The coding workshops on Saturday were led by local high school students Roma Desai and Grace Fei.

Desai, who recently was one of 30 students nationally to win an AspireIT Impact Award from the National Center for Women and Information Technology, started the day with a class on the programming language Python. Eight students were in the class, and she asked if anyone had programming experience. Most raised their hands.

“Basically, what we’re trying to do is get students excited about IT,” Desai, a junior at the Early College at Guilford, said. “You need to be encouraged from a young age, especially women, who are underrepresented in IT fields. That’s when you start selecting what you like and what you don’t. And IT is relevant.

"We’re on the web all the time," Desai said. "We use so many IT applications. And it can be incorporated into many other disciplines. If you do data analysis, you’ll be able to analyze data in the economics field. It gives you a lot of autonomy.”