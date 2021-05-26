Group wants more money for schools — by diverting it from the Guilford jail

GREENSBORO — About 30 people rallied in front of the Guilford County Detention Center on Wednesday evening to demand the county increase funding for schools.
Guilford For All, the group that organized the event, said in a news release that the county has 41 vacant positions at the jail.
The group is calling on the county to cut out half of those positions from its budget for next fiscal year and instead spend the money on public schools.
The group said the move could provide an additional $1.2 million for education — and make sure all school employees get paid at least $15 an hour.
Tyler Walker, a member of Guilford For All, told the story of how when he was a child, his school bus driver, Ms. Kesha, stood up to the children who were being mean to him and turned going to school from a miserable experience to a positive one.
“We are not here today to attack the county commissioners, but if they are willing to stand with the Ms. Keshas of our community, we are willing to stand with them,” he said.
Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said he opposes the group’s idea to cut vacant jail positions from the budget. He said the jobs are unfilled because the county is struggling to attract employees due to a lack of competitive pay.
“I don’t believe in taking away anything from one department to give it to another,” said Alston, a Democrat.
He said the county needs to do more to correct what’s been a neglect of funding for schools, but that it can’t all be done in one year.
“They have gotten to such a bad position that we are in emergency mode,” he said.
Michael Halford, the county manager, recently released a proposed budget that recommended $13.4 million in additional funding for the schools annual budget. He said that’s the biggest increase in 20 years. It is about 6% more funding than the county gave to the district last year.
He recommended increasing the budget for law enforcement, which includes adult detention, by about $3 million — or about 5% more than the county gave last year.
Money budgeted for vacant positions does not vanish if the positions are not filled. Instead, county commissioners can typically spend whatever is leftover on other projects or priorities.
Halford’s budget for the county as a whole includes some money for merit raises, and for some strategic pay increases to help the county be more competitive in attracting and retaining employees. Those don’t include the schools.
Alston said he expects his fellow commissioners will go along with most of what Halford recommends, but he’s hoping to possibly find a way for the schools to have a little bit more for teacher supplement increases and raises for classified staff.
He expressed frustration that attempts for county commissioners and the school board to meet together to discuss the budget have run into scheduling challenges.
The Guilford County Board of Education asked the commissioners for $25 million more in operating funds for next school year’s budget, plus $10 million total for capital outlay, which would be an increase of $7 million from last year.
Out of Halford’s proposed increase for the schools, he designated $883,000 more for capital maintenance and repair funds. As for the rest, Halford suggested the district spend $7.5 million for “base” operating and salary increases and another $5 million for increases to teacher supplement pay to help the schools attract and retain quality teachers.
The $5 million represents half of what the school board wanted for teacher supplements.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras’ plan involved adding $10 million in additional money for supplements each year for the next five years to bring district salaries to where they are competitive with Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Wake County schools, presuming those school districts continue trends for raising their own rates.
Halford’s proposed budget also leaves open the question of what else the school district might have to cut from its plans.
Among other things, those plans had included raising all school nutrition workers to at least $15 per hour and making sure that all bus drivers could continue to make at least $15 per hour.
One possibility is that the state might fund raises that would bring classified staff up to $15 an hour. If it doesn’t, and the school district decides that county funds aren’t enough to pay for it, district leaders do have the option of pulling some money from the federal relief they are slated to get.
That has one major pitfall, however, in that the federal money is one-time, rather than ongoing, funding. Whether it’s a raise or a bonus, school workers could see their compensation drop off in a few years when the federal money dries up if there’s nothing to replace it.
Casey Thomas, another Guilford for All member, said that the group, formed last March, tries to look out for the interests of working people and people living at the bottom of society, across racial lines.
She said members of the group and their allies in the Guilford County Association of Educators scoured last year’s county budget trying to help county commissioners find ways to fund increases for school staff.
“I cannot understand why it would be a difficult decision to move money from vacant positions to real, live people,” she said. “We want you to invest in our schools. We want you to pay people a living wage.”
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.