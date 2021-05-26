Group wants more money for schools — by diverting it from the Guilford jail

“I don’t believe in taking away anything from one department to give it to another,” said Alston, a Democrat.

He said the county needs to do more to correct what’s been a neglect of funding for schools, but that it can’t all be done in one year.

“They have gotten to such a bad position that we are in emergency mode,” he said.

Michael Halford, the county manager, recently released a proposed budget that recommended $13.4 million in additional funding for the schools annual budget. He said that’s the biggest increase in 20 years. It is about 6% more funding than the county gave to the district last year.

He recommended increasing the budget for law enforcement, which includes adult detention, by about $3 million — or about 5% more than the county gave last year.

Money budgeted for vacant positions does not vanish if the positions are not filled. Instead, county commissioners can typically spend whatever is leftover on other projects or priorities.

Halford’s budget for the county as a whole includes some money for merit raises, and for some strategic pay increases to help the county be more competitive in attracting and retaining employees. Those don’t include the schools.