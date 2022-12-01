GTCC Board of Trustees welcomes 2 new members

Guilford Technical Community College's Board of Trustees has welcomed two new members.

Darlene Garrett, who served on the Guilford County Board of Education for 20 years, and Jeshika Lamsal, a philosophy major and president of GTCC's Student Government Association, recently joined the board.

In Lamsal's role as SGA president for the 2022-2023 school year, she will serve a one-year seat on the board, according to a news release from GTCC.

“Being appointed as a board trustee is the greatest honor of my life,” said Lamsal, who moved to Texas from Nepal when she was entering the ninth grade. She moved to Greensboro right after high school graduation.

Lamsal said she was proud to represent the student body at board meetings and was appreciative of everyone at GTCC "who has invested their time and effort to make amazing things happen on campus.”

Lamsal has been accepted at UNC-Chapel Hill to finish her undergraduate studies and then plans to attend law school.

During Garrett’s tenure as a school board member, 23 new schools were constructed in Guilford County along with the renovation of 33 other schools, according to the news release. Several innovative middle and early college high schools were started through partnerships with several colleges, including GTCC. Garrett retired from the school board in 2020.

“I am honored to be appointed,” Garrett said in the release. “I knew that GTCC provided outstanding educational opportunities but had not realized the breadth of the offerings."

Garrett, who has lived in Guilford County for more than 35 years, said she is impressed with the extent of the industry partnerships developed over the years in manufacturing technologies.

"I look forward to supporting the mission and continued successes of GTCC while serving as a full-time champion of the continuing educational opportunities offered for everyone."