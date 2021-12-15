GTCC extends COVID vaccination incentive program to Jan. 31

JAMESTOWN — GTCC is giving students and employees more time to get vaccinated and collect a $500 incentive.

The community college has given out nearly $2 million in incentives for students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Now the program has been extended to Jan. 31, GTCC said Wednesday in a news release.

Nearly 4,000 students, faculty and staff have received a payment, according to the release.

“We are proud of our GTCC community for their response to supporting the COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Guilford County and this is the college’s way of thanking them for that support,” GTCC president Anthony Clarke said in the release. “Our students and employees have been leading by example in efforts to get as many people as possible vaccinated so we can return to normalcy in the classroom and life in general. We are all proud of those efforts.”

Money from federal COVID-19 relief aid pays for the vaccination program. To be eligible, students must be taking a 2021 fall class, and employees must be teaching a class or working on campus in the 2021 fall semester