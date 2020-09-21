GTCC is back on its regular schedule after disruption from cyber incident

JAMESTOWN — GTCC has returned to normal operations after a cyber incident disrupted instruction in some courses last week.

According to a one-sentence message posted on its website and social media accounts, "all classes and programs on all campuses" had returned to their usual schedules Monday.

The Guilford County community college still has not said exactly what happened that led to a one-day closing of all GTCC campuses last Monday and cancellation of some on-campus courses all last week.

Some class registration and financial aid computer software also were unavailable last week after the cyber incident.

Like more other area colleges and universities, GTCC has increased the number of online courses during the fall semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some GTCC courses are meeting face-to-face on the college's six campuses.

