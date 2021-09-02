GTCC looks to occupy first floor of newly renovated campus center 'ASAP'

The newly renovated Medlin Campus Center at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown looks "absolutely fantastic" according to Matt Soule, facilities chairman of the school's Board of Trustees.

Unfortunately, the college is still waiting on a couple of components to make the four-story building accessible: an inspection for the elevator and railing for the stairs.

Soule said GTCC is looking to work out an arrangement with the state construction office to be able to occupy the first floor of Medlin as soon as possible, while they wait on that elevator inspection.

Mitchell Johnson, the school's vice president of operations and facilities, said it was likely to be mid-October before the school would move into the other floors of the building. He said they would try to time the move to avoid disrupting services as much as possible.

At first, water getting into the elevator shaft delayed certification of the elevator; however, that has been fixed.

The issue now, Soule and Johnson said, is COVID-19. Between staffing shortages and people having to be home from work because of the virus, they keep having to reschedule the inspection. Most recently, the inspector was supposed to visit Wednesday but canceled. The inspection was moved to Sept. 13.