GTCC names longtime law enforcement officer as new police chief and director of campus safety

JAMESTOWN — GTCC has a new police chief and director of campus safety, the community college said in a news release Wednesday.
Gene Sapino, who has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, will oversee the department's 28 employees and manage a $2.7 million budget, the college said.
Sapino will organize and supervise the campus police and public safety programs at GTCC's main campus and four satellite campuses.
“I am honored to be selected as the chief of police for GTCC,” Sapino said in the release. “I look forward to working with the students, the faculty and staff to ensure campus safety. The GTCC Campus Police Department will strive to demonstrate the values of collaboration, accessibility, excellence, integrity, and inclusion.”
“We are looking forward to working with Chief Sapino and helping him implement his vision of excellence for the GTCC Campus Police Department,” Mitchell Johnson, GTCC vice president of operations and facilities, said in the release. “He is fortunate to have a great team of officers to lead, and with his energy and leadership I believe we will have a campus police that meets and exceeds the expectations of students, faculty and staff.”
Most recently, Sapino worked as assistant chief of police for the Delray Beach (Florida) Police Department, where he oversaw 166 officers and 72 non-sworn civilians. Sapino joined the Delray Beach department as a patrolman in 1995, GTCC said.
Sapino has a bachelor's degree in childhood education from Georgia Southern University and is working toward a graduate degree from the University of Virginia, GTCC said.
Sapino also completed the FBI National Academy in 2020 and attended the Senior Management Institute for Police Executive Research Forum in Boston in conjunction with Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 2018, according to GTCC.