GTCC names longtime law enforcement officer as new police chief and director of campus safety

JAMESTOWN — GTCC has a new police chief and director of campus safety, the community college said in a news release Wednesday.

Gene Sapino, who has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, will oversee the department's 28 employees and manage a $2.7 million budget, the college said.

Sapino will organize and supervise the campus police and public safety programs at GTCC's main campus and four satellite campuses.

“I am honored to be selected as the chief of police for GTCC,” Sapino said in the release. “I look forward to working with the students, the faculty and staff to ensure campus safety. The GTCC Campus Police Department will strive to demonstrate the values of collaboration, accessibility, excellence, integrity, and inclusion.”

“We are looking forward to working with Chief Sapino and helping him implement his vision of excellence for the GTCC Campus Police Department,” Mitchell Johnson, GTCC vice president of operations and facilities, said in the release. “He is fortunate to have a great team of officers to lead, and with his energy and leadership I believe we will have a campus police that meets and exceeds the expectations of students, faculty and staff.”