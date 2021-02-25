GTCC plans to resume in-person classes in late March

Many GTCC students who have been taking their classes online this semester because of the pandemic will head back on campus in late March.
President Anthony Clark told community college trustees Thursday that in-person classes that have been held online this semester as a temporary measure will resume March 22. If there's no spike in COVID-19 cases among students and employees, in-person classes will continue through the end of the spring semester in May.
Many of the college's aviation, labs, technical and clinical classes have been meeting in person during much of the pandemic. But all lecture classes and most continuing education classes have been held online since Thanksgiving.
Classes scheduled to be online-only for the entire semester will continue to meet virtually. The college has not yet announced its class formats for the upcoming summer and fall semesters.
Clarke said the college's decision was prompted by Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement Wednesday that he would lift the statewide stay-at-home order Friday. Another factor was Guilford County's recent move from red to orange status because of a decline in the rate of new COVID-19 cases.
"Given all that, I think it's time," Clarke said.
Also at Thursday's meeting:
• Trustees reviewed a new master plan that outlines $43.1 million in proposed improvements to the college's Jamestown, Greensboro and High Point campuses.
The biggest project listed is a new 55,000-square foot classroom building in High Point that could cost $19 million. The college also is proposing to build a new facility — a classroom building, concrete pad and a road course — for its new truck driver training program on the Greensboro campus. The plan also calls for renovating four academic buildings on the main campus in Jamestown.
Clarke said the most likely source of funding is proceeds from a potential countywide bond referendum. Melvin "Skip" Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said in December he might try to get an education bond on the ballot sometime in 2022.
• GTCC officials said they're helping Central Piedmont Community College recover from a Feb. 10 cyberattack that caused the Charlotte school to cancel classes for at two weeks. GTCC sustained a similar attack in September.
GTCC said it's providing Central Piedmont with electronic content for 30 to 40 courses lost in the attack. GTCC didn't lose course data during its cyberattack, but personal information of at least 72,000 current and former students and employees was compromised.
Clarke told trustees that GTCC has finished "99.5 percent" of the recovery and upgrade work stemming from September's incident.