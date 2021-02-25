GTCC plans to resume in-person classes in late March

Many GTCC students who have been taking their classes online this semester because of the pandemic will head back on campus in late March.

President Anthony Clark told community college trustees Thursday that in-person classes that have been held online this semester as a temporary measure will resume March 22. If there's no spike in COVID-19 cases among students and employees, in-person classes will continue through the end of the spring semester in May.

Many of the college's aviation, labs, technical and clinical classes have been meeting in person during much of the pandemic. But all lecture classes and most continuing education classes have been held online since Thanksgiving.

Classes scheduled to be online-only for the entire semester will continue to meet virtually. The college has not yet announced its class formats for the upcoming summer and fall semesters.

Clarke said the college's decision was prompted by Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement Wednesday that he would lift the statewide stay-at-home order Friday. Another factor was Guilford County's recent move from red to orange status because of a decline in the rate of new COVID-19 cases.

"Given all that, I think it's time," Clarke said.

Also at Thursday's meeting: