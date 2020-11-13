GTCC, still unsure of the scope of a cyberattack, sets up a hotline for potential victims

JAMESTOWN — GTCC said Friday that it's still not sure how many former students and employees were affected or how much personal information might have been compromised in a September ransomware attack on the college's computer network.

The community college also said Friday it sent formal notices last week to current and former students and employees who might have been victims of the ransomware attack. GTCC also has set up a hotline for those who didn't get a letter from the college.

In Friday's news release and the Nov. 5 letter sent to potential victims, GTCC gave more details about the cyberattack, which shut down the college for a day in September:

• One or more people had unauthorized access to the college's computer network from Aug. 5 to Sept. 13, when GTCC discovered the intrusion. Some of GTCC's computer systems were encrypted, or locked, by the attackers.