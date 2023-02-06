GREENSBORO — Guilford Technical Community College is wasting no time recruiting the first students to participate in a new advanced manufacturing program announced last week.

GTCC will hold information sessions 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 16 at the Jamestown campus to provide details about the Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) program.

Those who attend the sessions will learn about on-the-job training, employer partner companies, program requirements and the selection process.

“The manufacturing industry is facing a skills gap of about half a million open jobs today, with a projection to increase to 4.6 million over the next decade if we do not ramp up workforce development efforts in the U.S.,” Don Stewart, vice president of manufacturing at Toyota Battery Manufacturing in Liberty, said recently about a statistic from The Manufacturing Institute.

The FAME program provides a two-year, debt-free associate degree with the goal of equipping students with the skills required for rapidly evolving and well-paying manufacturing roles.

GTCC leaders and Gov. Roy Cooper announced the new program last week that will start this fall with approximately 30 students selected by sponsors German manufacturer Zielh-Abegg in Greensboro; Jowat Adhesives in Archdale; MasterBrand Cabinets in Lexington; and Toyota Battery Manufacturing in Liberty.

Students selected for the program will have a paid position three days a week with one of the sponsor employers and attend classes at GTCC the other two days.

After students receive 1,800 hours of on-the-job experience, 85% of graduates have the potential to be hired by that sponsoring company and earn wages that are, on average, 25% more than those who didn’t go through the program.

To house the new program, GTCC expects to spend nearly $2 million to renovate a section of the Center for Advanced Manufacturing campus on West Gate City Boulevard that is currently used for storage. Renovations are expected to begin before the end of 2023, according to GTCC President Anthony Clarke.

The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education was created by Toyota and moved to the Manufacturing Institute for national scaling in 2019. The Manufacturing Institute now supports FAME USA, which has grown to include 37 chapters supported by more than 400 company partners across 14 states.