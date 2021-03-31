GTCC's spring commencement plan: two ceremonies on May 13

JAMESTOWN — GTCC will hold two commencement ceremonies on the same day to honor its 2020 and 2021 graduates.

The Guilford County community college said its spring commencement will be May 13 at the Greensboro Coliseum, its usual graduation venue.

Because of the pandemic, there will be two ceremonies.

The 11 a.m. ceremony will be for students graduating with degrees in aviation, health sciences, human services, public safety and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

The 3 p.m. ceremonies will be for students getting their degrees in business, creative and performing arts, humanities, social sciences and instrumentation and control systems engineering technology.

The coliseum doors will open an hour before each ceremony. Students who earned degrees in 2020 and 2021 may take part. Each graduate will get up to four guest tickets, and all graduates and guests will have to wear facemasks and remain socially distanced during the ceremony. The college said it plans to livestream both commencements.