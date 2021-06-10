Guilford ACES afterschool program will return, but could cost more

Whitney Oakley, the district’s chief of staff, said ACES would be offered at fewer schools this year, focusing on the larger, best-attended sites that are the most economical to run.

She said more sites could be available for registration over the course of the summer and school year if it looks like enough parents are interested.

Oakley added that ACES is projected to break even next year if it has 25 afterschool programs with an average of 60 students each.

Contreras is also proposing increasing the fee for all-day care during teacher work days from $8 to $20. Additionally, she is recommending the district eliminate a $50 deposit parents had been asked to put down.

Contreras would expect to use the money from the increase in fees to make sure all ACES staff are paid a minimum of $15 an hour.

The Guilford County Association of Educators, a group that is similar in some ways to a union, has been calling for all district staff to be paid at least $15 an hour.

Contreras and school board members have been discussing possible ways that could be accomplished for other district staff. Ideas that have been discussed include increases in funding for the district from the county commissioners and state lawmakers.