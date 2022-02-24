Guilford board votes to split Claxton Elementary students up next fall

GREENSBORO — Claxton Elementary students will attend two different schools next fall and the year after while construction of their new building is taking place.
The Guilford County Board of Education unanimously approved the relocation plan during Thursday’s work session.
Under the plan, Claxton’s kindergarten through third-grade classes and special needs classes will relocate to Jesse Wharton Elementary for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Fourth and fifth-grade classes will attend Kernodle Middle School during the same time period.
Prior to the vote, some school board members voiced concerns about how adding students at Jesse Wharton might contribute to traffic backing up on the roads around the school.
“It’s already a disaster,” board member Anita Sharpe said.
District administrators agreed that traffic around Jesse Wharton is a problem and something they are trying to figure out how to improve.
They pointed out, however, that the Claxton students would be on a staggered schedule. That’s necessary to allow students of different ages to be picked up at both Jesse Wharton and Kernodle. It would also mean that Claxton students at Jesse Wharton won’t be getting out at the same time as the Jesse Wharton students.
Claxton is among the schools district leaders plan to rebuild as part of a $300 million bond project approved by voters in 2020.
The relocation is necessary due to early site work and the planned demolition of the old Claxton Elementary.
The board also voted to approve a revision to next school year’s traditional calendar with Oct. 28 becoming a teacher workday. The proposed change would also take away the teacher workday planned for April 6, 2023.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras said that the district was running into staffing issues on the Friday prior to N.C. A&T’s homecoming. By having Oct. 28 as an optional teacher workday, that would allow the district to avoid the conflict with homecoming again.
The board also approved several other calendars for next school year, which cover extended-year schools and various specialized high schools.
Finally, board members approved a proposal to create a recording studio at Penn-Griffin School of the Arts. Central Builders of Mebane was tapped for the project with a low bid of $719,400.
