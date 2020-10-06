 Skip to main content
Guilford College gets big federal grant to help with the Edge
Guilford College generic Founders Hall

Founders Hall at Guilford College

 John Newsom/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Guilford College will use a new $2.2 million federal grant to expand its Guilford Edge curriculum.

Guilford said in a news release Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Education award is the largest grant the college has ever received that wasn't directed toward Guilford's endowment.

The grant money will help the private Quaker college add to the Guilford Edge, a new curriculum introduced in 2019.

New to the Guilford Edge will be a pair of programs to help students make the transition from high school to college and from their first to second year at Guilford. The college also plans to use grant funds to upgrade learning technology in two campus spaces.

The Guilford Edge emphasizes hands-on learning experiences through team projects, study abroad and other approaches. The Guilford Edge also introduced a new academic calendar — each semester is broken into three-week and 12-week terms — and revamped the college's advising program so each student gets a dedicated set of advisers during their time at Guilford.

The college credits the Guilford Edge with helping it retain more students from freshman to sophomore year and with improving student grades.

The grant "represents yet another vote of confidence in the efforts of so many Guilfordians,” interim Academic Dean Kyle Dell said in a statement.

The grant comes from the Education Department's Strengthening Institutions Program, which helps U.S. colleges and universities better serve students from low-income backgrounds. Guilford will get its grant funding over five years.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

