Guilford College gets big federal grant to help with the Edge

GREENSBORO — Guilford College will use a new $2.2 million federal grant to expand its Guilford Edge curriculum.

Guilford said in a news release Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Education award is the largest grant the college has ever received that wasn't directed toward Guilford's endowment.

The grant money will help the private Quaker college add to the Guilford Edge, a new curriculum introduced in 2019.

New to the Guilford Edge will be a pair of programs to help students make the transition from high school to college and from their first to second year at Guilford. The college also plans to use grant funds to upgrade learning technology in two campus spaces.

The Guilford Edge emphasizes hands-on learning experiences through team projects, study abroad and other approaches. The Guilford Edge also introduced a new academic calendar — each semester is broken into three-week and 12-week terms — and revamped the college's advising program so each student gets a dedicated set of advisers during their time at Guilford.