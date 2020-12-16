Guilford College hits pause on sweeping proposed campus changes

The board chair wrote that the board hopes to finish this process by March.

"On behalf of the entire board, we are deeply touched by the commitment, the effort and the meaning that everyone is bringing to our financial realities," Winslow wrote.

"We are on our way to a solution. It will not be easy, but worthwhile things never are. Please know that each of us remains engaged in this critical work that will allow the college to be both sustainable and hold true to our long-held traditions and beliefs."

Wednesday's announcement was seen as good news by critics of the college's plans to make sweeping cuts.

An alumni group calling itself Save Guilford College said its efforts to pledge money, lobby board members and spread the word about the proposed cuts led to the pause.

"We now have the opportunity as a larger community to come together and use all of our skills and expertise to tackle the problem of saving our college," the group wrote in a statement to the News & Record.