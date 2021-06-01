Guilford College meets its second fundraising deadline. The school has now raised more than $4 million toward its $6 million goal.

GREENSBORO — Guilford College says it has surpassed its second fundraising goal ahead of a self-imposed deadline as it tries to raise $6 million in a little more than a year.
The private liberal arts college has announced it has raised slightly more than $4 million three days ahead of its May 31 deadline. Guilford said in January that it wanted to raise $6 million by Jan. 31, 2022.
"The Guilford Forward Fund was established in January by the college’s Board of Trustees as part of a collaborative effort to address fiscal challenges," Guilford College said in a news release. "In less than five months, Guilfordians from all walks — alumnae/i and current and former parents, trustees, faculty and staff, as well as other friends — stepped up and forward for the college."
Guilford said a pair of six-figure gifts came in last week to push the total of the Guilford Forward Fund past its second interim goal.
The college received $200,000 from Molly Gochman, an artist who graduated from Guilford 20 years ago last month. An art major and lacrosse player at Guilford, Gochman is best known for creating the Red Sand Project in 2014. This participatory art project that has taken place in all 50 U.S. states and around the world uses earthwork installations and sidewalk displays to raise awareness of human trafficking.
In 2016, Gochman won the college's Young Alumni Achievement Award and led the installation of a Red Sand Project on Guilford's campus.
The college also got $100,000 from the Weaver Foundation of Greensboro. Guilford presented one of two Algernon Sydney Sullivan Awards at commencement last month to the foundation. The college — one of 68 colleges and universities in the South to bestow these annual awards for community service — has honored students and community members with this prize for the past 20 years.
Also included in this total is a $250,000 gift from Save Guilford College, a group of alumni who banded together in late 2020 after the college proposed significant cuts to academic majors and the faculty ranks. Those proposed cuts were later withdrawn.
Save Guilford College said its donation came from more than 500 alumni and friends of the college. The group's initial fundraising drive attracted $3.3 million in pledges.
"Going forward," Save Guilford College said in a news release, "we look forward to working with the college not only to turn those pledges into cash donations, but also to reestablish ties with previously disconnected or disenchanted constituents. ...
"Save Guilford College remains optimistic about the college’s future, even as we recognize that the college will have to rely on the generosity of its donors to allow the time necessary for new recruitment and admission strategies to come to fruition."
The Guilford Forward Fund stood at $4.035 million as of Monday.
This is the second time during the Guilford Forward campaign that the college has hit a fundraising deadline ahead of schedule. The college surpassed its first interim goal of $2 million nearly two weeks ahead of its initial March 31 deadline.
