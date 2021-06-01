Guilford College meets its second fundraising deadline. The school has now raised more than $4 million toward its $6 million goal.

GREENSBORO — Guilford College says it has surpassed its second fundraising goal ahead of a self-imposed deadline as it tries to raise $6 million in a little more than a year.

The private liberal arts college has announced it has raised slightly more than $4 million three days ahead of its May 31 deadline. Guilford said in January that it wanted to raise $6 million by Jan. 31, 2022.

"The Guilford Forward Fund was established in January by the college’s Board of Trustees as part of a collaborative effort to address fiscal challenges," Guilford College said in a news release. "In less than five months, Guilfordians from all walks — alumnae/i and current and former parents, trustees, faculty and staff, as well as other friends — stepped up and forward for the college."

Guilford said a pair of six-figure gifts came in last week to push the total of the Guilford Forward Fund past its second interim goal.