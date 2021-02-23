Guilford College names its second new president in less than a year

GREENSBORO — Guilford College has a new leader for the second time in less than a year.

The private Quaker college on Tuesday appointed a new interim president, long-time English professor Jim Hood. He replaces Carol Moore, who left after just seven months at Guilford. Hood's appointment took effect Tuesday.

In a brief online statement announcing the leadership change, Board of Trustees Chairman Ed Winslow praised Hood, a 1979 Guilford College graduate who has worked at the college since the late 1990s.

"Jim Hood is known to the entire Guilford community for his decades-long commitment to the College, the community, and to his areas of scholarship, ..." wrote Winslow, a Greensboro attorney. "He will be a wonderful steward through these next months as our search for the next president is under way."

Winslow said Moore "has decided to conclude her time with the College, originally planned for June," but would be available as a consultant to Guilford for the next month. Moore in an email to the News & Record late Tuesday said that "what was sent out by the college is inaccurate" and said she was unavailable to comment further until Wednesday.