Guilford College returns to in-person classes after broader COVID-19 testing shows lower positivity rate

GREENSBORO — Guilford College students returned to learning in person Thursday after an unexpected spike in COVID-19 cases forced the college to transition to remote learning for nearly a week.

In a written statement, Interim President Jim Hood said Guilford College has resumed in-person classes, planned campus events and in-person dining in the cafeteria.

An 11 percent positivity rate among 244 tests at a campus clinic, along with the discovery of an 18-case cluster among Guilford athletics, led the private college to pivot to online learning Sept. 30, according to Hood.

But testing over the past week with a larger sample size of Guilford College's approximate 1,200 students showed that the school's positivity rate was actually less than one percent.

"We believe the quick and decisive actions taken kept the campus safe and thwarted a longer, more restrictive period," Hood said.

Students, faculty and staff — some vaccinated and some unvaccinated — who tested positive for the virus are isolating themselves at home or in their rooms, according to Hood. Some of those people are experiencing symptoms, but none have had "any serious illness thus far," he added.

