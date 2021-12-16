Guilford College set out to raise $6 million by Jan. 31. It's already there.

GREENSBORO — Just over a year ago, a rebellion arose at Guilford College.
Faculty, alumni and others fought a proposal that would have cut about half of Guilford College's majors and about 30% of its full-time professor positions.
Ultimately, the school's Board of Trustees sided with them, vetoing the cuts last winter. Instead, the board called on the Guilford College community to raise $6 million by Jan. 31, 2022, to help stabilize the college's finances and buy time for the school to explore other options.
This week, the college met that goal, six weeks early. They will continue the campaign through the end of January like originally planned, because, as Interim President Jim Hood said, "people like to give to enterprises that are successful."
For Guilford College, a private school with about 1,200 students and an annual operating budget that runs around $34 million to $35 million, $6 million isn't paltry.
"I am very, very thrilled," Hood said. "I don’t like to think about what would have happened if we didn’t do this, I like to think about where we are headed."
Suzanne Whitmeyer, a parent of a recent Guilford College graduate, headed the college's committee to raise the $6 million during the first half of this year, before her departure from the college's Board of Trustees.
Whitmeyer said that at the time they started fundraising, the goal felt, "a little aggressive."
Hood felt similarly.
"I had a few moments of pause to think about whether we would be able to get that far," he said.
In a typical year, Hood said, annual giving for operating budget purposes is around the $1.5 million to $3 million range. Given the extraordinary situation, Hood felt confident that they could raise something like $4 million, but $6 million felt audacious.
Whitmeyer said due to mistrust in the Guilford College community, they had a lot of work to do in reaching out to people and addressing their concerns.
The school's money crunch resulted from a variety of factors. Most immediately, it was touched off by problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But there were other issues, including years of declining admissions, and the debts the college had taken on to pay for campus improvements.
Whitmeyer said she thinks some donors felt left in the dark about the financial situation.
In the face of that, she said, there were also factors that helped repair trust.
One, she said, was the group Save Guilford College.
The group of alumni and friends of the college sprang into existence and action after learning about the proposal for cuts last fall. When the trustees voted to avoid the cuts, the group raised money for the cause and served as a bridge to some who had become disenchanted.
"It brought a lot of awareness to people and opened doors of communication that I sensed had been closed," Whitmeyer said.
Another factor, she said, was Hood. Hood took over as interim president last winter following the exit of former interim president Carol Moore. Whitmeyer said that Hood, a long-time English professor, was already a respected and trusted figure in the community.
Hood taking the helm, she said, "was the best thing that could happen for the college."
As interim president, Hood presided over a voluntary early-exit program offered to tenured faculty that was first offered to faculty in January 2021 just before he took office. The college saw savings from those departures and from faculty who volunteered for less pay in exchange for decreased workloads. That, plus money raised in the fundraising campaign, helped the college avoid laying off professors in 2021, Hood said.
As the college hit its earlier deadlines and targets on the way to $6 million, the figure started looking more likely.
“In my role as president, as I continued to meet with donors and talk about Guilford’s progress and as we hired the new president, the new incoming president Kyle Farmbry, I got more and more confident that we would achieve the goal," Hood said.
Hood said that some of the $6 million raised was donated to scholarships for students that have some gap in aid between the amount the college was able to give them and their total cost to attend. Another portion, he said, was used in this current fiscal year for expenses like salaries and equipment. And, despite originally imagining it would all be needed this year, some of the money will go for next fiscal year's operating budget, Hood said.
"Because we have raised this extra money in this year we have a bit of cushion going into Kyle Farmbry's presidency which starts on Jan. 1," Hood said. "We are sitting in a good financial position for him to start his presidency and move forward."
