Guilford College set out to raise $6 million by Jan. 31. It's already there.

The group of alumni and friends of the college sprang into existence and action after learning about the proposal for cuts last fall. When the trustees voted to avoid the cuts, the group raised money for the cause and served as a bridge to some who had become disenchanted.

"It brought a lot of awareness to people and opened doors of communication that I sensed had been closed," Whitmeyer said.

Another factor, she said, was Hood. Hood took over as interim president last winter following the exit of former interim president Carol Moore. Whitmeyer said that Hood, a long-time English professor, was already a respected and trusted figure in the community.

Hood taking the helm, she said, "was the best thing that could happen for the college."

As interim president, Hood presided over a voluntary early-exit program offered to tenured faculty that was first offered to faculty in January 2021 just before he took office. The college saw savings from those departures and from faculty who volunteered for less pay in exchange for decreased workloads. That, plus money raised in the fundraising campaign, helped the college avoid laying off professors in 2021, Hood said.