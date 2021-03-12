Guilford College will have both in-person and virtual commencement ceremonies in May

GREENSBORO — Guilford College will honor two graduating classes in May both in person and virtually.

The college said it will hold events May 7 and May 8 inside Dana Auditorium on campus to let graduates walk across the stage and receive their diploma covers.

The May 7 event is for the class of 2020, whose commencement last May was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The class of 2021 will be recognized May 8.

Each graduate can bring up to four guests, and the ceremonies will be socially distanced. Neither ceremony will be open to the public.

Guilford will hold a virtual commencement ceremony May 15 for its 2020 and 2021 graduates. An online baccalaureate ceremony will take place the evening before.

Academic departments will hold virtual events in May to honor their graduates.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

