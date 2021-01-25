Guilford College will stick with remote instruction after surge of COVID-19 cases on campus

GREENSBORO — Guilford College will stick with virtual instruction for at least the next two weeks after a surge in COVID-19 cases on campus.

The local private college on Sunday announced the continuation of online classes and several other safety measures after 32 students, faculty and staff tested positive for the coronavirus late last week. Guilford is one of at least four North Carolina colleges and universities that started the new semester online.

"Due to the number of positive COVID results yielded during our testing clinic on Friday ... we will be taking additional actions to safeguard the health of our community," interim President Carol Moore wrote to the Guilford community Sunday.

Among them: All classes will remain virtual through at least Feb. 5. There won't be any sit-down dining on campus, and all meals will be to-go. Students will be expected to stay in their own dorm rooms and remain on campus. And all faculty and staff who can work remotely from home will do so through at least Friday.

Moore in her campus message also said the college is considering athletics changes as well. The women's basketball team is to play home games Friday and Sunday, while the men's squad doesn't have a game scheduled until Feb. 5.