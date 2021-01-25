Guilford College will stick with remote instruction after surge of COVID-19 cases on campus

GREENSBORO — Guilford College will stick with virtual instruction for at least the next two weeks after a surge in COVID-19 cases on campus.
The local private college on Sunday announced the continuation of online classes and several other safety measures after 32 students, faculty and staff tested positive for the coronavirus late last week. Guilford is one of at least four North Carolina colleges and universities that started the new semester online.
"Due to the number of positive COVID results yielded during our testing clinic on Friday ... we will be taking additional actions to safeguard the health of our community," interim President Carol Moore wrote to the Guilford community Sunday.
Among them: All classes will remain virtual through at least Feb. 5. There won't be any sit-down dining on campus, and all meals will be to-go. Students will be expected to stay in their own dorm rooms and remain on campus. And all faculty and staff who can work remotely from home will do so through at least Friday.
Moore in her campus message also said the college is considering athletics changes as well. The women's basketball team is to play home games Friday and Sunday, while the men's squad doesn't have a game scheduled until Feb. 5.
Guilford announced back in November that it would start the spring semester Jan. 11 with online-only instruction, and students were welcome to come back to campus.
UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Charlotte and Appalachian State University also started their spring semesters with virtual classes. They and Guilford all plan to offer in-person instruction later in the semester.
Unlike the fall semester, Guilford required students, faculty and staff members to test negative for COVID-19 before returning to campus in January. Also new this semester, the college began holding clinics in which a random sample of students and employees would have to be tested for COVID-19. The first clinic of the semester was last Friday.
That testing clinic uncovered 32 positive results — 12 students in campus dorms, 11 students living off campus, seven staff members and two faculty members, according to the college. Eleven percent of those tested were positive for the virus.
Guilford now has 35 active cases among its campus community and has reported 82 cases since the start of the academic year in August, according to its online COVID-19 dashboard.
The new numbers are a big jump for Guilford, which had recorded just 36 year-to-date cases as of Dec. 2 and had no more than 12 active cases on campus during the fall semester. For much of October and November, the college reported only single-digit numbers of active cases.
As of last Friday, according to the college's weekly COVID-19 update, Guilford had just one active case on campus, though 30 students were in quarantine because they had come in close contact with someone who had the virus.
Guilford had told students and faculty earlier last week that it would start in-person classes Monday, but the college opted to delay those plans after learning of the results of last Friday's random testing.
Other area colleges and universities are seeing increases in COVID-19 cases, a trend that underscores how quickly the virus can spread.
N.C. A&T — where spring classes didn't start until Monday — has reported 180 new cases since Jan. 1 that includes a cluster of seven cases among its football team. UNCG has recorded 66 new cases since Jan. 11, more than a week before spring classes began.
Elon University (42 active cases and 157 students in quarantine and isolation), High Point University (29 active cases) and Greensboro College (two active cases) also have reported COVID-19 cases on campus since spring classes started.
UNC-Chapel Hill, which will hold all undergraduate classes online through Feb. 8, said last Friday that COVID-19 testing of all returning undergraduates turned up 112 positive cases.
