Guilford College's new president will be be an asset to Greensboro, school leader says

GREENSBORO — Guilford College's next president is a Rutgers University–Newark professor poised to put into practice his research on how colleges can aid the economic development of their local communities.

"I think we are bringing to Greensboro a guy who gets this moment in Greensboro," said Ed Winslow, the chairman of Guilford College's Board of Trustees. "He and Guilford are going to be significant contributors to the future of the city and the county."

Kyle Farmbry is set to take over in January, school leaders announced Wednesday. He will be the college's first Black president.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Farmbry is a professor of public administration at Rutgers University–Newark and was dean of its graduate school from 2015 to 2019. He holds a doctorate and master's degree in public administration, a J.D. in law, and a bachelor's degree in international affairs.

Farmbry said he is aware of Guilford College's financial challenges. But the passion of its alumni and other school community members in their organizing and fundraising efforts over the past year attracted him to the school.