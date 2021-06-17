Guilford commissioners increase school funding in final version of budget

With no school officials participating in the meeting, it wasn’t immediately clear whether they believe they will be able to fulfill those goals, though county commissioners expressed confidence that they could. Halford said he thought school leaders had indicated they might be able to cover more with federal COVID-19 relief dollars than previously thought. Besides the increases for schools, the commissioners also added a little under half a million in federal recovery funds to the county’s infant mortality initiative as well as a series of small increases to local nonprofits, such as Triad Adult Day Care of High Point and Greensboro Men’s Club foundation.

The money to do that came from a few different places. Commissioners pulled about $3 million from the county’s fund balance, which is used for unexpected opportunities or crises.

Halford said people have been doing a better job of paying their vehicle taxes than the county initially expected during the pandemic, so he was able to budget another $500,000 in vehicle tax revenues.

Also, since the original version of his budget, Halford became confident enough to project that the state would send the county about $2 million in reimbursement dollars related to Medicaid for the next fiscal year, and so he added that to the budget.