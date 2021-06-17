 Skip to main content
Guilford commissioners increase school funding in final version of budget
Guilford County Commissioner Kay Cashion (left), speaks with former commissioner and school board member Dot Kearns, who was recognized Thursday for her work in the community.

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a budget on Thursday that included $3.5 million more for public schools than what County Manager Michael Halford had initially proposed.

The commissioners’ amended version of Halford’s budget also included about $1 million more to cover 15 additional school nurse positions.

Halford’s initial proposal recommended $13.4 million in additional funding for the district’s annual budget, which he said was the biggest increase in 20 years.

Even with the additional $3.5 million, however, it still won’t be close to what district officials had requested.

The Guilford County Board of Education wanted $25 million more in operating funds for next school year’s budget — plus $10 million total for capital outlay. That would have been an increase of $7 million to capital outlay from last year.

Out of Halford’s proposed increase, he designated $883,000 more for capital maintenance and repair funds, with the rest to go to the district’s operating budget.

Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster said in her motion to adopt the budget that commissioners are hoping the district will use this year’s increase “among other uses, to cover increases in compensation for locally-paid positions, increase funding for teacher supplements by $8 million and allow for a $15 (per hour) minimum pay rate for school nutrition workers.”

With no school officials participating in the meeting, it wasn’t immediately clear whether they believe they will be able to fulfill those goals, though county commissioners expressed confidence that they could. Halford said he thought school leaders had indicated they might be able to cover more with federal COVID-19 relief dollars than previously thought. Besides the increases for schools, the commissioners also added a little under half a million in federal recovery funds to the county’s infant mortality initiative as well as a series of small increases to local nonprofits, such as Triad Adult Day Care of High Point and Greensboro Men’s Club foundation.

The money to do that came from a few different places. Commissioners pulled about $3 million from the county’s fund balance, which is used for unexpected opportunities or crises.

Halford said people have been doing a better job of paying their vehicle taxes than the county initially expected during the pandemic, so he was able to budget another $500,000 in vehicle tax revenues.

Also, since the original version of his budget, Halford became confident enough to project that the state would send the county about $2 million in reimbursement dollars related to Medicaid for the next fiscal year, and so he added that to the budget.

Many commissioners echoed each other in saying there were parts of the budget they liked and parts they didn’t. Board member Carolyn Coleman stood out as especially effusive.

“I have been here through good days and bad days, and this has been the best budget that we’ve passed,” she said.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.

