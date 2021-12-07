Guilford County Association of Educators rally for bonuses and launch petition drive

GREENSBORO — This past summer, Guilford County Schools teacher assistant Monica White took a job with Lowe's to help pay her bills.

White has 22 years of experience and a degree. But at the home improvement store, she was an inexperienced, entry-level worker — and she still made more money.

"If offered a job permanently, I would have had insurance and retirement benefits," she said. "Why did I not take it? I love my students."

White spoke Tuesday night at a rally of the Guilford County Association of Educators across the street from the school district administration building.

Group members and supporters gathered to demand that the district provide $4,000 in bonuses for every employee and they kicked off a petition drive to support the cause.

An estimated 80 to 120 people attended the event. Some held signs, with messages like "Don't Call Me a Hero, Treat Me Like A Human" and "Custodians Need More Money."

"Every co-worker we lose to higher paying, less stressful jobs is a blow to our children's education," said Shana Richards, vice president of the Guilford County Association of Educators.