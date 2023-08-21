GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education has approved a roughly $38 million guaranteed maximum price contract with Samet Corp. for construction of a new community education center.

The vote on Tuesday was 7-1, with Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene casting the lone dissenting vote. Board member Linda Welborn was absent.

During the meeting, Hayes-Greene didn’t attempt to sway other board members to vote with her. After the meeting, she explained that her vote was influenced by a months-old dispute between Samet and the county involving the demolition of the old jail.

Samet Corp. had completed $5.9 million of the estimated $23.9 million project before work stopped unexpectedly in February. County leaders terminated the contract with Samet in March and last month approved another firm to manage the project.

Samet officials accused the county of pressuring the company to hire Black-owned businesses after the bids were opened. Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the Board of Commissioners, disputed claims the county had done anything improper.

“I’m still unsettled about what happened with the county,” said Hayes-Greene, explaining that her understanding of what actually transpired remains murky. “(With) what information I did have, I’m very concerned about our (Minority and Women Business Enterprises) and (Historically Underutilized Businesses) committees. I have not received clear information about what happened and if anything has been rectified in that area, so I have some concerns.”

The new community education center will be constructed as a free-standing building on the south campus of the Gateway Research Park, which is a joint venture between N.C. A&T and UNCG.

The vote Tuesday amended a previous contract with Samet that covered money for earlier stages of the project. According to meeting materials, the district is negotiating an agreement with a company called Impact Data to get reimbursement for site work design and construction from the digital infrastructure firm, which is also planning a new facility on the campus.

The center is expected to replace the Laughlin Professional Development Center in Summerfield, which the school district sold in 2022.

Besides providing a site for professional development at the new education center, district leaders have said they also hope to offer a hub for student tutoring and community education that would be available to students’ families.