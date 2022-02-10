Guilford County Board of Education seeks public input on calendars

GREENSBORO — Halloween could become a teacher workday under a possible revision to next school year's traditional calendar for Guilford County Schools.

The Guilford County Board of Education is seeking public comment on the potential change to next year's calendar, which the board previously approved. The proposed change would add a teacher workday on Oct. 31, 2022, and take away the one planned for April 6, 2023.

Most schools in Guilford County follow the traditional calendar, but there are some exceptions. The board is also seeking public input on a few other calendars for next school year, which would cover extended-year schools and various specialized high schools.

To share feedback, members of the public can email gcscomments@gcsnc.com or send a letter by U.S. mail to Calendar Comments, Guilford County Schools, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

Guilford County Schools administrators have developed a separate calendar for most of the district's "restart" schools. These are schools that have had low performance on state tests for multiple consecutive years and have applied for and received flexibility on certain rules as part of their attempts to improve.