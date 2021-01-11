We'd like to hear from Guilford County Schools high school students and their families about your experiences this semester and your thoughts about the one ahead. Also, what's your take on the state testing for some block schedule high school students going on this week. Send an email with your name and phone number to reporter Jessie Pounds at jessie.pounds@greensboro.com.
Guilford County high school students and families, we'd like to hear your thoughts
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amid pressure from alumni, Guilford College trustees reverse plans to slash academic majors and faculty jobs
But the chairman of the college's governing board said Guilford still must "develop a sustainable path forward."
Vaccines for teachers? Rapid COVID-19 tests?: A back-to-school Q&A with Guilford County Schools' chief of staff
Here's some of what Chief of Staff Nora Carr had to say about vaccines, teacher leave, safety precautions and other issues.
Renick's seven years in Greensboro were a whirlwind. The charismatic chancellor helped put in place much of what current Aggies see around campus today.
Renick's seven years in Greensboro were a whirlwind. The charismatic chancellor helped put in place much of what current Aggies see around campus today.
Both universities cite the rising number of COVID-19 cases in their regions and across the state.
Renick's seven years in Greensboro were a whirlwind. The charismatic chancellor helped put in place much of what current Aggies see around campus today.
Maj. Chris Jasso succeeds Maj. Richard Bailey, who recently retired, UNCG said Saturday in a news release.
On Thursday, the State Board of Education approved a request asking the U.S. Department of Education to not hold schools and school districts accountable for this year's state exams.
No more mobile meal sites as Guilford County school buses return to transporting students to classes
Meals still will be served at some school locations to anyone under the age of 18 in Guilford County.
The spring semester will start Jan. 19 as scheduled. Undergraduate classes will be online-only through Feb. 8.