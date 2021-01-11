 Skip to main content
Guilford County high school students and families, we'd like to hear your thoughts
Guilford County high school students and families, we'd like to hear your thoughts

We'd like to hear from Guilford County Schools high school students and their families about your experiences this semester and your thoughts about the one ahead. Also, what's your take on the state testing for some block schedule high school students going on this week. Send an email with your name and phone number to reporter Jessie Pounds at jessie.pounds@greensboro.com.

