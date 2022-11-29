Guilford County Republicans pick veteran educator as nominee for open school board seat

GREENSBORO — Longtime educator Michael Logan is the pick of the District 3 Guilford County Republican Party executive committee members as their nominee to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Guilford County Board of Education, the party announced Tuesday.

Pat Tillman, who represents District 3 on the school board, won an election earlier this month to represent the same district as a county commissioner. He’ll be sworn into that role in December, leaving a vacancy on the school board. He had two years left in his four-year term.

Because Tillman was elected as a Republican, state law requires the school board to consult the Guilford County Republican Party Executive Committee and then appoint the committee’s recommended person to fill out his term. Only Executive Committee members who represent precincts fully or partly located in Tillman’s district could vote on the name to send to the school board.

The replacement school board member must be a resident of District 3, which includes parts of Greensboro and the northwest part of the county, including Oak Ridge and Stokesdale.

Logan is a frequent attendee and public comments participant at Guilford County Board of Education meetings. He usually wears a T-shirt for Carolina Teachers Alliance, a group that touts itself as an alternative to the North Carolina Association of Educators.

"I am looking forward to being on the board and having an educator that has been in GCS for 25+ years will add a unique perspective," Logan wrote in a brief message to the News & Record on Tuesday.