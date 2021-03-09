Guilford County school board approves project ordinances for $300 million school bond construction project

Beyond that, the district looks to replace buildings for several other elementary schools with low scores from facilities consultants.

Those include Brooks Global Studies, Foust Elementary and Claxton Elementary. Peck Elementary would be rebuilt as an “expeditionary learning” magnet school housing grades K-8. The district also looks to build a new K-8 school in the Southwest area of the county.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras shared a new recommendation Tuesday night that Foust become a gaming and robotics magnet school. Brooks Global Studies would keep its theme, but move to the district’s “Old Craven School” site, neighboring the Greensboro Arboretum.

According to the plan the board voted on Tuesday, the new school in the Southwest area is likely to be the most expensive — coming in at an estimated $56,792,945. It would be a neighborhood school, but would include a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math center to which students could travel from other schools to participate in special STEM programs.

Just below that in cost is the rebuilding of Kiser Middle School, estimated at $55,478,632.

Last on the list is the design and initial phase work for rebuilding Sternberger and Allen Jay elementary schools. The district estimates that it would not be able to complete these projects before the $300 million from the bonds run out. The district would plan to use any leftover money, if there is some, to complete the projects. If not, they would like to fund them as part of another bond issuance.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.

