Guilford County school bus slips off the road and gets stuck in mud on Monday
Guilford County school bus slips off the road and gets stuck in mud on Monday

GREENSBORO — A Guilford County Schools bus got stuck in the mud after slipping off the road on Monday. 

According to district spokeswoman Nora Shoptaw, the bus carrying 10 students was traveling to Northern Elementary School sometime before 7:30 a.m. 

She said the bus hit a slippery patch where there was slush leftover from a previous winter storm.

Shoptaw said that when the bus slid off the road, the ground underneath was soft and the driver was not able to get the bus back out of the mud. No one was injured.

The district notified the students' parents, Shoptaw said, and some parents came to pick up their children. The district also sent another bus out to the scene, which took the other children to school. 

Shoptaw said she was not aware of any other similar incidents on Monday. Schools operated on a normal schedule.

Separately, portions of interstates in Greensboro were temporarily closed on Monday due to either traffic crashes or icy road conditions. The Greensboro Police Department sent out a reminder Monday morning to travelers to be mindful of bridges and overpasses, due to early morning icing, and urged drivers to drive slowly and cautiously.  

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

