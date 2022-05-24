 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guilford County Schools' 2022 graduations start Wednesday

Wednesday marks the beginning of high school graduations for Guilford County Schools. 

The district's biggest high schools won't graduate until the first weekend in June, but 11 smaller schools are holding their graduations on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Here's the full schedule of the district's graduations. 

Wednesday, May 25

Site: Greensboro Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse

9 a.m. Early College at Guilford

11 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College

1 p.m. The Middle College at UNCG

3 p.m. The Middle College at Bennett

5 p.m. Kearns Academy

Thursday, May 26

Site:  Greensboro Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse

9 a.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point

11 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro

1 p.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown

3 p.m. The Academy at Smith

5 p.m. STEM Early College at NC A&T

7 p.m. The Middle College at NC A&T 

Wednesday, June 1

Site: Gateway Education Center Auditorium

3:30 pm Gateway Education Center

Site: Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room

5:30 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center

Site: Greene Education Center Campus

7 p.m. Greene Education Center

Thursday, June 2 

Site: Juvenile Detention Center

3 p.m. Juvenile Detention Center

Friday, June 3

Site: Special Events Center 

4 p.m. Weaver High

6 p.m. Penn Griffin School of the Arts

8 p.m. Ragsdale High 

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

3 p.m. Grimsley High

7 p.m. Northwest High

Saturday, June 4 

Site: Special Events Center 

8 a.m. Northeast High

11 a.m. Smith High

3 p.m. Southern High

7 p.m. Western High

Site: Greensboro Coliseum 

8:30 am High Point Central High

12 p.m. Southwest High

4 p.m. Southeast High

8 p.m. Northern High

Sunday, June 5

Site: Special Events Center 

1 p.m. Eastern High

5 p.m. Andrews High

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

12 p.m. Dudley High

4 p.m. Page High

Thursday, Aug. 11

Site: To be determined

6 p.m. Summer graduation

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

With school bond referendum passed, Guilford officials ready to 'go forward'

With school bond referendum passed, Guilford officials ready to 'go forward'

“Go forward,” Melvin "Skip" Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, told district leaders during a news conference Wednesday. “Bring the plans. Get the architects. Get the general contractors. Get the bulldozers. Let’s start building our schools the way that they should be for our children.”

