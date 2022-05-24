Guilford County Schools' 2022 graduations start Wednesday

Wednesday marks the beginning of high school graduations for Guilford County Schools.
The district's biggest high schools won't graduate until the first weekend in June, but 11 smaller schools are holding their graduations on Wednesday and Thursday.
Here's the full schedule of the district's graduations.
Wednesday, May 25
Site: Greensboro Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse
9 a.m. Early College at Guilford
11 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College
1 p.m. The Middle College at UNCG
3 p.m. The Middle College at Bennett
5 p.m. Kearns Academy
Thursday, May 26
Site: Greensboro Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse
9 a.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point
People are also reading…
11 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro
1 p.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown
3 p.m. The Academy at Smith
5 p.m. STEM Early College at NC A&T
7 p.m. The Middle College at NC A&T
Wednesday, June 1
Site: Gateway Education Center Auditorium
3:30 pm Gateway Education Center
Site: Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room
5:30 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center
Site: Greene Education Center Campus
7 p.m. Greene Education Center
Thursday, June 2
Site: Juvenile Detention Center
3 p.m. Juvenile Detention Center
Friday, June 3
Site: Special Events Center
4 p.m. Weaver High
6 p.m. Penn Griffin School of the Arts
8 p.m. Ragsdale High
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
3 p.m. Grimsley High
7 p.m. Northwest High
Saturday, June 4
Site: Special Events Center
8 a.m. Northeast High
11 a.m. Smith High
3 p.m. Southern High
7 p.m. Western High
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
8:30 am High Point Central High
12 p.m. Southwest High
4 p.m. Southeast High
8 p.m. Northern High
Sunday, June 5
Site: Special Events Center
1 p.m. Eastern High
5 p.m. Andrews High
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
12 p.m. Dudley High
4 p.m. Page High
Thursday, Aug. 11
Site: To be determined
6 p.m. Summer graduation
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.