GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools has announced dates for open houses for the 2023-24 school year.

The open houses are an opportunity for parents to meet their children's teachers and learn more about what's planned for the year, according to a district news release.

High school open houses will take place on Aug. 22. Middle school open houses will take place on Aug. 23. Elementary school open houses will take place on Aug. 24.

Aug. 28 is the first day back to school for students following the district's traditional calendar.

For schools with different grade spans, that follow a non-traditional calendar, or that serve special-needs students, parents should check with their individual schools for open house dates.