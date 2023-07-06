GREENSBORO — Guilford County’s health department will offer immunization clinics starting Monday for Guilford County Schools students going into 7th and 12th grades.

Parents are asked to bring their child’s insurance card and immunization records, if available.

Under state law, prior to starting seventh grade, students must get the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccine and the MCV (meningococcal conjugate vaccine). Before starting 12th grade, students must receive a second dose of the MCV.

That second dose for rising seniors has been required since the 2020-21 school year, according to the state’s website.

Immunization clinics will be held at the following health department locations:

High Point: 501 East Green Drive, High Point, NC 27260

Greensboro: 1100 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405

Clinics will be held at both locations on the following schedule:

Mondays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (July 10, July 17 and July 24).

Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (July 12, July 19, and July 26).

Appointments may be scheduled by phone at (336) 641-3245.